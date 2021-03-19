San Francisco, March 19: Sony has revealed new controllers for its next-gen VR system for PlayStation 5 consoles. Each VR controller (left and right) includes an adaptive trigger button that adds palpable tension when pressed, similar to what's found in the DualSense controller. Sony PS5 to Get ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ Game in a New Expansion Pack ‘Endwalker’: Report.

"The new VR controller enables players to feel and interact with games in a much more visceral way. There are several features, including key features from the DualSense controller, which match our vision for what next-generation VR games can be," the company said in a statement.

The adaptive triggers will further help immersion - the L2 and R2 triggers are lifted straight from the DualSense controller. Also, the controllers will be able to detect your fingers through touch sensitive areas where you place your thumb, index and middle fingers. The controllers also include haptic feedback to provide extra sensory stimulation.

Sony said last month that its PlayStation 5 VR headset won't launch in 2021, though it has announced its plans early to ensure VR developers know it has plans to support the medium and to encourage studios to create games for its platform. These new controllers are being sent out to developers now.

