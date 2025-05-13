Android 16 beta 3 version is released for OPPO Find X8 smartphone users, offering new features for Color OS. The latest Android 16 beta 3 version, intended for developers and experienced users, comes with various key upgrades such as progress-centric notifications, predictive back navigation updates, and enhancements to the photo picker (embedded photo picker and cloud search in photo picker). The update is currently rolled out to the OPPO Find X8 users. However, the developers or experienced users must know that this update has issues like crashers, abnormal icon display, multi-screen connect, message notification display issues and more. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Flip Phone Launched With Moto AI Support.

OPPO Find X8 Users Gets Android 16 Beta 3 Update

