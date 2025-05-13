New Delhi, May 13: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is launched in India. The Razr 60 Ultra was recently launched in global markets. The smartphone comes with an advanced flip camera setup and is powered by a Snapdragon processor. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra price, specifications and features are revealed today.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra has been launched in India with advanced specifications. The latest flip phone includes Moto AI and Google Gemini integration to enhance the user experience. The Razr 60 Ultra weighs 199 gm and the smartphone is available in three colour options, which include PANTONE Scarab, PANTONE Mountain Trail, and PANTONE Rio red. The smartphone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection for external display. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About the Latest Smartphone From Galaxy S Series.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Specifications and Features

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It features a 6.96-inch Super HD main display with a peak brightness of 4500 nits and Dolby Vision support. The smartphone has a 4-inch pOLED external display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra camera setup, include a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP macro lens, and a 50MP front camera. The rear camera supports advanced video capture capabilities, including 8K at 30fps along with slow-motion recording and 4K UHD at 120fps. The Razr 60 Ultra rear camera also includes features like Action Shot, Group Shot, Ultra HDR, and more.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra comes with a 4,700mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging. The device has IP48 rating for water and dust resistance. It features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and runs on the Android 15. Motorola will provide 3 years of OS upgrades along with 4 years of security updates. iPhone 17 Series: iPhone 17 Camera Specifications Likely To Get Major Upgrade; Check Expected Launch Date, Price and Features.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Price in India

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at INR 89,999. The Razr 60 Ultra will be available on the official website, Amazon India, Reliance Digital, and retail stores on May 21, 2025.

