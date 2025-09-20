New Delhi, September 20: OpenAI has reportedly signed a deal with Luxshare, a prominent Apple device assembler, to produce a new consumer device. The development is said to mark the company’s interest in expanding into hardware technologies. Earlier this year, OpenAI bought hardware startup io Products, founded by former Apple designer Jony Ive, in a USD 6.5 billion deal. A new phase in OpenAI's growth is signaled by its ambition to create physical devices to complement its AI products, like ChatGPT.

As per a report of The Information, OpenAI has signed a deal with Luxshare, an Apple device assembler, to produce a new consumer device. The company, led by Sam Altman, is said to be expanding into hardware beyond its AI software offerings. OpenAI has also reportedly reached out to China-based Goertek. The company is known for assembling AirPods, HomePods, and Apple Watches, is said to be providing key components for the devices, including speaker modules. These development from OpenAI’s can be seen as a broader strategy to enter the consumer electronics market. GPT-5 Codex Released: OpenAI Rolls Out New GPT-Version Optimised for Agentic Coding, Focus on Real-World Software Engineering.

As per reports, Luxshare is said to provide large-scale manufacturing support for OpenAI’s project. The aim is reportedly to develop an "AI-native" device to integrate with AI models. Analysts reportedly suggested that this approach could help OpenAI enter new markets. It is said to give the company a significant position in consumer electronics, a sector still dominated by Apple, Google and Samsung. OpenAI Updates ChatGPT Personalisation Page With New Adjustments, Will Go Live in Coming Days: CEO Sam Altman.

OpenAI has reportedly also explored developing products like smart glasses, a digital voice recorder, and a wearable pin. These devices are said to be targeted for release in late 2026 or early 2027. As per multiple reports, Sam Altman previously stated that OpenAI’s first AI device would not be a pair of glasses. It indicates that smart eyewear could potentially be launched after the company’s initial product hits the market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Information), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

