Bitcoin’s price has fallen significantly compared with previous levels. After trading around the USD 99,000 mark, the BTC price stood at USD 95,020 as of 10:50 AM IST. The cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of USD 126,000 this year, but amid a market-wide crypto sell-off, it has been declining for days. Bitcoin’s price has become unstable and is fluctuating rapidly due to changing market conditions. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 17, 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Lupin and Kotak Mahindra Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Down to USD 95,000

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bitcoin Price X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)