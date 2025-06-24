POCO F7 5G will launch today in India and global markets. The smartphone will come with a metal frame, dual glass design, and a neon flare split design in the camera module. It is expected to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. The device will come with a dual rear camera setup, likely to include a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It may come with a 20MP front camera. The smartphone is expected to feature a 7,550mAh battery with support of 90W fast charging. POCO F7 5G price is expected to be between INR 30,000 and INR 35,000 in India. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Launch Today in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

POCO F7 5G Will Launch Today in India

Built like a beast. Powered like a legend. Launching on 24th June, 5:30 PM IST on #Flipkart . . . #POCOF75G #AllPowerNoBS pic.twitter.com/iZjasuC8EI — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) June 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)