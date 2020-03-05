Twitter Stories Called 'Fleets' To Be Introduced Soon in Brazil

Fleets (Photo Credits: IANS)

Twitter is planning to bring its own version of stories called 'Fleets'. The microblogging & social networking giant announed that it will begin to test this new format of stories starting in Brazil. Twitter's new story feature will let users post their content on its platform for a short period of time but won't get likes & replies making it different from Instagram. #RIPTwitter Starts Trending With Funny Memes After Micro-blogging Platform Starts Testing Stories Instead of Adding Edit Button.

Brands like Skype, Match & Bumble also had tested the story-like feature. The company at CES in January this year announced that it would soon test new feature where users can choose to whom their tweets can be seen, but those tests have not begun yet. The shape of the Twitter's Fleets will be round and users can tap on '+' button to compose their fleet just like Instagram.

Users will be able to upload photos, GIFs & videos up to 2 minutes and 20 seconds to a Fleet, swipe down insteading of tapping to view multiple Fleets & swipe left to view next person's Fleet. Twitter said it determines which Fleets to display based on recency & mutual follows. Twitter said Fleet will be rolled out first in Brazil to both Android & iOS users, will be tested for few months and then will be introduced to other global markets.