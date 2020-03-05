RIPTwitter Starts Trending With Funny Memes After Micro-blogging Platform Starts Testing 'Stories' Instead of Adding Edit Button

RIP Twitter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Twitter is a widely used social media platform. With over 330 million active users around the world, the microblogging platform gives a user a variety of content from serious news to funniest videos. While every user wants to get an 'edit button' feature to edit their tweets, Twitter is testing a Stories-like feature called 'Fleets.' This feature is currently available only in Brazil and it is on the same likes like Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat stories. The new addition has not impressed the netizens and #RIPTwitter has started trending since morning. Netizens are mocking the idea of introducing stories on Twitter by making funny memes and jokes at the micro-blogging social media platform. Twitter Down Funny Memes Go Viral After Microblogging Platform Faces Worldwide Outages, Affected Users Make Sure to Poke Fun!

As per reports, the fleets will disappear after 24 hours and they can't be retweeted or liked. When someone replies to the story, it will go as a DM to the tweeter. So instead of a public conversation and permanent tweets, the fleets will disappear and the conversations would be in direct messages. Twitter users for a long time users have been asking for an edit button. The feature is being tested in Brazil and depending on how it goes, it would be introduced in other countries. But people are far from impressed with the idea. It would take away the essence of microblogging and thus calling it the end of Twitter. Thus funny memes are being shared with #RIPTwitter. WhatsApp Dark Mode Feature Has Got People Unleashing Dark Humour With Funny Memes and Jokes.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on #RIPTwitter:

Tragic!

Adding stories and not an edit button?? Tragic #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/Jfkj80BiVD — mc (@mc39516979) March 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Twitter Executives

Twitter executives after pleasing 3 people after adding 24hr stories #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/xOCDkQjTOX — MUFASA🦁 (@iiflores_) March 5, 2020

Ohhhkayy!

#RIPTwitter Us: Can we have an edit button? Twitter: Nah, but here's stories Us: pic.twitter.com/mVjBQi0JVf — Lactoles.vfx 🏳️‍🌈 on ig⁷ (@kpopstripperr) March 5, 2020

Us Right Now

Lazy Twitter

Time to Go Off Twitter?

we moved to twitter bcz we were tired of this shit of adding hundreds of stories daily and now Twitter adding stories features like Instagram and Facebook #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/WVkBGsSVnc — Hamza Kaleem (@hamzabutt61) March 5, 2020

No Fun

#RIPTwitter Twitter is adding stories or some shit and not important shit like An edit button? the fuck??? pic.twitter.com/UzMbdKP9Ct — Junno Ocomen (@junnoocomen02) March 5, 2020

Twitter Be Like...

Everyone: oh twitter please add an edit button Twitter: how about add stories #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/os5GnUkDNl — Trias (@triasdims) March 5, 2020

With no feature to edit a tweet that has been already tweeted, many users have to delete their tweet if there's some mistake or immediately make another tweet in a thread to correct it. So for long, users have been asking for an edit button but looks like Twitter is more inspired by the stories format from other competitors.