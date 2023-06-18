Los Angeles, June 18: Twitter seems interested in launching a Twitter video app for smart TVs as owner Elon Musk said "It's coming." Responding to a tweet suggesting that a Twitter video app is needed, Musk replied "It's coming".

On Twitter, a user with an account name S-M Robinson said, "We really need a Twitter video app for Smart TVs. I'm not watching an hour-long video on Twitter." To which Musk replied, "It's coming." After which the user tweeted, "Appreciate it. I can see a day where I can cancel my subscription to YouTube, and never look at it again." Elon Musk Says Promoting Scams As Funny Bot Will Lead to Suspension.

Elon Musk is making several changes on Twitter and one of them is where social media is likely to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships, New York Post reported, citing Reuters. Earlier, Musk said that Twitter will soon start paying creators for ads served in their replies with a payment block of USD five million.

"In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. The first block payment totals USD 5M. Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count," Musk tweeted on Saturday. Twitter also came up with a new update where it allows its verified members to upload 2-hour long videos. Twitter Discovers Deeply-Buried Code That Shadow-Banned Accounts and Prevented Them From Trending, Elon Musk Says 'No One Knew This Code Existed'.

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2-hour videos (8GB)!" According to TechCrunch, a US-based Tech portal, Twitter has made changes to its paid plan and has expanded the previous 60-minute limit to two hours.

The company also modified its Twitter Blue page and said the video file size limit for paid users is now increased from 2 GB to 8 GB. While earlier longer video upload was only possible from the web, now it's also possible through the iOS app. Despite these changes, the maximum quality for upload still remains 1080p, reported TechCrunch.Soon after Musk announced the news, several social media users swamped the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, "Twitter is the new Netflix."

