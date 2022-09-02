Twitter, the micro-blogging platform, will introduce the Edit Tweet Feature soon. The Edit Tweet feature is highly anticipated and will allow users to make changes to the published tweet. Twitter is testing the Edit Tweet feature and has said that it will be rolling out in the coming weeks. The company took to Twitter to announce the testing phase of the Edit Tweet feature. Edit Tweet Feature: Twitter Rolling Out Edit Button Soon, Here’s What We Know So Far.

The latest tweet reads, "if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button, this is happening and you'll be okay."

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

In a blog post, Twitter said, "It’s true: Edit Tweet is being tested by our team internally. The test will then be initially expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks. Given that this is our most requested feature to date, we wanted to both update you on our progress and give you a heads-up that, even if you’re not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited."

Twitter’s Edit Tweet Feature (Photo Credits: Tweet)

Let's take a look at how Twitter's Edit Tweet will work. As mentioned above, the Edit Tweet feature will allow users to make changes to their Tweet after it’s been published. Users will be able to fix typos, add missed tags and more. Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication. Edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp and label so that viewers can see the original tweet has been modified. When users tap on the label, it will take them to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet. It is worth noting that currently once a tweet is posted, users can not edit it.

Twitter has also revealed that the Edit Tweet feature will be first rolled out to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks. As part of the subscription, Blue subscribers will receive early access to the Edit Tweet feature and help Twitter test it before they come to Twitter. As a reminder, Twitter Blue is a monthly subscription of $4.99 that offers exclusive access to premium features. The Twitter Blue service is not available in India yet.

