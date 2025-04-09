New Delhi, April 9: Realme Narzo 80x 5G and Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G launched in India. Realme has introduced its new lineup in the NARZO 80 series with the latest specifications and features. Both the Narzo 80x 5G and the Narzo 80 Pro 5G comes with a MediaTek processor. Additionally, these models share the same battery capacity.

The Realme Narzo 80x 5G is a sleek smartphone. It features a SpeedWave pattern design on its back panel. The smartphone comes with an ultra-slim profile with a thickness of 7.94mm. Despite its slim build, the device weighs 197 gm. Narzo 80x 5G comes with Deep Ocean and Sunlit Gold colour options. Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone Launched in India by Realme NARZO.

Realme Narzo 80x 5G Specifications and Features

The Realme Narzo 80x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G chipset. The smartphone comes with options for up to 8GB of RAM, and it provides up to 128GB of internal storage. The Narzo 80x 5G features a 6.72-inch AMOLED display. Additionally, the display of the device supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme Narzo 80x 5G is equipped with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP portrait camera at the rear.

Narzo 80x 5G comes with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. The Narzo 80x 5G integrates AI smart signal adjustment technology. The device also comes with military-grade shock resistance to withstand accidental drops or impacts. Additionally, it features an IP69 rating for protection against dust and splashes. It also offers a sonic wave feature to eject water from the vents if the smartphone is accidentally dropped in water. The Realme Narzo 80x 5G runs on Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15.

Realme Narzo 80x 5G Price in India

Realme Narzo 80x 5G price in India has been set competitively to appeal to budget-conscious customers. The base variant, which includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, is priced at INR 13,999. However, the price of Narzo 80x 5G with 6GB of RAM and 128GB will be offered at INR 11,999 with offers for a limited time. CMF Phone 2 Pro Launch in India on April 28; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

The Narzo 80x 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at INR 14,999. The limited-time sale of the Realme Narzo 80x 5G will begin on April 11 at 06:00 PM. The smartphone will be available on the Realme official website and Amazon India.

