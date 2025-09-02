New Delhi, September 2: Vivo V60e is expected to launch soon in India. As per reports, the company is preparing to expand its popular V-series lineup in the country with this new smartphone. The smartphone is likely to arrive later this month, though Vivo has not made any official announcement regarding the launch date. As per reports, the Vivo V60e price in India is expected to start at around INR 29,000.

Vivo V60 was launched in India last month. The smartphone comes with a 6.77-inch display and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. It is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging capability. Vivo V60e price in India has been tipped ahead of its launch. As per a tipster (@saaaanjjjuuu), the smartphone is expected to start at a price of INR 28,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant, INR 30,999 for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version, and INR 31,999 for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage option. iQOO 15 Specifications, Features Leaked Ahead of Launch, Likely Coming With 2K LTPO Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.

Vivo V60e Price in India (Expected)

Exclusive 💫 Vivo V60e pricing :- (8+128) : ₹28,999 (8+256) : ₹30,999 (12+256) : ₹31,999 — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) September 1, 2025

Vivo V60e Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Vivo V60e is tipped to make its debut in India by the end of September. However, ahead of the launch, several key specifications and features are already circulating online. As per reports, the upcoming smartphone from Vivo could feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme 15T Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Latest Realme Smartphones Launched in India; Pre Booking Starts Today With Free Realme Buds T01.

It is also expected to be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7400 processor and may come with a 50MP main rear camera. V60e is also said to offer the OIS feature in the rear camera setup. The smartphone is expected to arrive with a 32MP front camera. It might run on Funtouch OS 16 based on Android 15. Additionally, the device could come with a 6,000mAh battery.

