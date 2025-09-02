New Delhi, September 2: Realme 15T has been launched today in India with new features and specifications. The smartphones comes in multiple colour options. The Realme 15T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor and comes with a large battery to last through heavy usage, along with an AI-powered camera setup. Realme 15T price in India starts at INR 18,999 with bank offers.

Realme 15T comes with a sleek design featuring micro-textures and a matte finish. It is available in three colour options, which include Silk Blue, Suit Titanium, and Flowing Silver. The Realme 15T measures 7.79mm in thickness for the Suit Titanium and Silk Blue variants, while the Flowing Silver version comes with 7.89mm. The Suit Titanium and Silk Blue variants weigh 181 gm, whereas the Flowing Silver variant weighs 183 gm. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price and Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch on September 9.

Realme 15T Price in India and Sale Details

Realme 15T price in India starts at INR 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB version is priced at INR 22,999, and the 12GB + 256GB version is priced at INR 24,999. With a bank offer of INR 2,000, these prices drop to INR 18,999, INR 20,999, and INR 22,999, respectively. The sale will begin on September 6 at realme.com, select offline stores, and Flipkart. Pre-orders are open from today till September 5, with free Realme Buds T01 for early buyers.

Realme 15T Specifications and Features

The Realme 15T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max processor. The smartphone features a 6.57-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. The smartphone features a 50MP primary rear camera with a 2MP secondary camera and a 50MP front camera, along with AI Edit Genie for enhanced photography. Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Latest Razr 60 Ice Melt Variant Launched in India.

The device is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 and will receive three years of OS updates and four years of software updates.

