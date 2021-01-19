Vivo X60 Pro+ pre-bookings have begun in China. As per the Vivo China website, the phone can be pre-booked at CNY 50 (approximately Rs 560) and this amount will be adjusted in the final sale price of the smartphone. As per the report, the website has also revealed the launch date of the upcoming device. The handset is slated to launch on January 21, 2021, in China at 7:30 pm local time (5 pm IST). In addition to this, the company has confirmed that the device will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and likely to be a more powerful version of Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro phones that were launched in December. Vivo Y20G with 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 14,990.

Vivo X60 Pro+ (Photo Credits: Vivo)

In terms of specifications, the Vivo China website showcases the phone with a quad rear camera setup. As per tipster Digital Chat Station's post on Weibo, the handset is expected to come with a Samsung GN1 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5x periscope telephoto camera and a portrait lens. The handset will be offered in two shades - Classic Orange and Dark Blue.

Vivo X60 Pro+ (Photo Credits: JD.com)

A previous report has claimed that the device might support 55W fast charging technology and support 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo X60 Pro+ could feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen and is likely to run on Android 11 based OriginOS. More specifications and prices of the handset will be revealed during the launch event.

