Vivo has officially launched a new Vivo Y72 smartphone in Thailand. The newly launched smartphone in the Y series, the 5G-enabled phone comes with Dimensity 700 SoC, triple rear camera setup, huge battery, and more. It is priced at THB 9,999 which is around Rs 23,399. It comes in a single storage variant - 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be offered in two colours - Graphite Black and Dream Glow. The handset will be available for pre-orders from March 25 to March 30. It is slated to go on sale on March 31, 2021. Vivo X60 Series India Launch Scheduled for March 25, 2021: Report.

As for specifications, the Vivo Y72 5G sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is paired to an 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y72 5G flaunts a triple-rear camera set up in a rectangular shape which is positioned at the top left corner of the back panel. It comes with a 64MP primary sensor assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W charging support. It runs on the Android 11 operating system on top of FunTouch OS 11.1 out of the box. For connectivity, it gets SIM support with 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, and more.

