Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker will reportedly launch its Vivo X60 Series in the Indian market on March 25, 2021. According to a report, the company has sent out launch invites of the Vivo X60 Series and teaser pages have also gone live on e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart. This hints that the Vivo X60 Series will be made available for sale via the e-commerce websites after the launch. Vivo X60 Series could comprise of Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ & Vivo X60 smartphones. As a reminder, the Vivo X60 Series was launched in the Chinese market in December last year. Vivo To Open 100 Exclusive Stores Across India This Year.

Vivo X60 Series (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

In terms of specifications, Vivo X60 Series smartphones are likely to feature a 6.56-inch FHD+ punch-hole display. The Vivo X60 Pro+ could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro might be powered by Exynos 1080 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the X60+ Pro might pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 32MP portrait snapper and an 8MP periscope shooter. At the front, there could be a 32MP lens for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo X60 phone is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP primary snapper, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13MP portrait camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is rumoured to come with a 32MP lens. On the other hand, Vivo X60 Pro will also feature a quad rear camera system with a 48MP main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13 MP portrait shooter and an 8MP periscope camera. All three phones of the Vivo X60 Series will run on the Android 11 operating system. Coming to the pricing, the Vivo X60 Pro+ is priced from CNY 4,998 (approximately Rs 56,500). The Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro cost from CNY 3,498 (approximately Rs 39,300) and CNY 4,498 (approximately RS 50,600). So we expect the India pricing of the Vivo X60 Series to be somewhere around it.

