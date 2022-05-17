Vivo, the Chinese tech giant, will launch the Y75 smartphone in India soon. The company has teased the device on its official Twitter account. Though the teaser does not reveal the launch, previous leaks had claimed that the phone will debut on May 22. Vivo Y75 will be a 4G model of the Vivo Y75 5G with a similar design. Vivo Y01 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The smartphone is expected to come in two colours - moonlight shadow and dancing waves. It is likely to be priced under Rs 20,000. In addition to this, a popular tipster has revealed key specifications of the Vivo Y75 smartphone on Twitter. According to the tipster, Vivo Y75 will get a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, it will sport a triple rear camera comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP super macro shooter. Upfront, there will be a 44MP selfie lens. Vivo Y75 will be fuelled by a 4,050mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge technology.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2022 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).