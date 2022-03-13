Its a boon for NFT enthusiasts who want to have a tight grip over the space which is ever evolving. Since it stepped in, NFTs or non fungible tokens have been making much noise owing to its growing popularity which doesn't seem to stop as of now. As it is an evolving industry there are numerous updates one has to set pace with in order to have a close connect with what's happening around the zone.

Though there is a wide online world out there, none live up to the expectations and give the desired results. WGMI Studios steps in at the right time bringing with it a wide range of services that gets one closer to its workings, the reason it has been gaining popularity since its inception.

It holds the key to the latest updates and happenings which are difficult to get hold of. Genesis holders are the privileged ones who get all the deeply rooted news and analysis, insights and research tools that are required to get a strong grip over the NFT sphere which is one of most revolutionary offering of Web 3.0. Furthermore, the genesis holders can avails of a host of services which includes The WGMI Podcast, which has three eminent personalities of the NFT world like BentoboiNFT, Kosherplug and Thebrettway, spreading their knowledge through their expertise and in-depth understanding of the NFT space. They also update the members about the latest industry trends, sometimes conducting interviews with NFT stalwarts to spread more knowledge about the industry.

The WGMI post acts as an all-in-one NFT media outlet that covers the major events that latest projects that are going to step in that keeps the genesis holders updated about the industry trends.

Furthermore, genesis holders get insider news about projects which are going to launch and hold potential. Holders are exposed to more information through the WGMI newsletter that provides all the information that can help people become NFT experts. It publishes a biweekly newsletters that covers detailed reports of market events along with insightful data charts and much more.

There's also the exclusive AMA club that gives members access to elaborate Q&A sessions with BentoboiNFT, Kosherplug and Thebrettway, allowing them to gain major insights about the NFT zone.