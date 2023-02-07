San Francisco, February 7 : Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature which will allow users to share up to 100 media within the chats, on Android beta. With the new feature, beta users can now select up to 100 media in the media picker within the application, which was earlier limited to only 30, reports WABetaInfo. Tinder Feature Update: Dating App Rolls Out Several New Features Including Incognito Mode, Block Profile and Long Press Reporting.

This feature is useful as users will finally be able to share entire albums, making it easier to share memories and moments. Moreover, it will help users to avoid selecting the same photo or video more than once when they have to send a lot of media files. The ability to share up to 100 media within the chats is available for some beta testers and is expected to roll out to more people over the coming days, the report said. Twitter Feature Update: ‘For You’ Tab To Stay on Users’ Preferred Timeline on Android and iOS.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out longer group subjects and descriptions on Android beta. While the characters of the group subject have been increased from 25 to 100 to provide group admins more freedom when naming their groups, the group description increased from 512 characters to 2048 characters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2023 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).