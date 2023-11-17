Mumbai, November 17: Meta-owned WhatsApp, on November 17, 2023, announced that it will be rolling out a new feature called "AI-powered chats - shortcut" soon on the platform. Initially, This new feature will be available to some beta testers and will finally roll out for more users in the coming weeks.

On November 16 (yesterday), WhatsApp announced the "Status Updates - conversation screen" feature that enabled users to view status updates from the conversation screen in its WhatsApp version called "2.23.24.23". Now, WhatsApp has introduced this new "WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.26" update, in which the platform will roll out this new feature. Meta Announces Two New Generative AI Tools Called 'Emu Video' and 'Emu Edit' For High-Quality Video and Image Creation.

WhatsApp AI-Powered Chats Announced By WABetaInfo:

WhatsApp AI-Powered Chats - Shortcut Feature Details:

WhatsApp has introduced features related to improving the chats and overall app to make the app more interactive and practical for people. Now, the Meta-owned platform has brought AI-powered chats to assist users in multiple activities. According to the WABetaInfo post, the new WhatsApp "AI-powered chats - shortcut" feature will allow users in the US to experiment with the chats powered by AI. The new feature aims to advise and suggest people in their daily activities.

How To Start WhatsApp-AI Powered Chat in Your App?

WhatsApp is currently working to highlight this feature and release it for more people in the future. To use this feature, users must click a new button to start chats. The button will quickly open the AI-powered chats directly from the Chat Tabs without opening it. According to WABetaInfo, the process would reduce the time and effort to initiate specialized conversations. WhatsApp is working to incorporate AI-assisted interactions into regular app usage. The latest WhatsApp 2.23.24.26 update will be available on Google Play Store. YouTube New Monetisation Guidelines: Google-Owned Platform Allows 'Breastfeeding Videos With Nudity' and Removes Restriction on Dance Moves Focusing on 'Twerking and Grinding'.

WhatsApp will start rolling out an "AI-powered chats" feature for all users in the coming weeks and introduce new ways to use AI to assist in daily activities. So far, WABetaInfo has only provided information about the general use of the app. Still, the Meta-owned WhatsApp may work more on it to introduce new powerful AI features.

