Mumbai, August 3: The man who went missing after being slapped on IndiGo flight 6E138 by a fellow passenger during a mid-air panic attack was located nearly 800 kilometres away from Kolkata at a railway station in Assam’s Barpeta district. Hussain Ahmed Majumdar, 32, a hotel worker from Assam’s Cachar district, had boarded the IndiGo flight 6E138 from Mumbai to Silchar with a scheduled layover in Kolkata.

During the journey, Hussain Majumdar began experiencing a severe panic attack and was being assisted by cabin crew when a fellow passenger, Hafijul Rahman, suddenly slapped him. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media. The video shows Rahman striking Majumdar as he was being helped down the aisle, and later justifying his actions by claiming the situation was causing him “problems.” Upon landing in Kolkata, Rahman was detained but soon released. IndiGo Puts Passenger on No-Fly List for Slapping Co-Passenger Hussain Ahmed Majumdar on Mumbai-Kolkata Flight 6E138.

Hussain Majumdar Goes Missing After Landing in Kolkata

Meanwhile, Hussain Majumdar, disoriented and vulnerable, left the airport without boarding his connecting flight to Silchar. His family, unaware of the incident, waited to receive him at Silchar airport the next day. When he failed to arrive and couldn’t be reached by phone, his father filed a missing person’s report.

Found Hundreds of Kilometres Away in Assam's Barpeta

An investigation revealed Majumdar hadn’t boarded any other flight from Kolkata. Days later, police traced him to Barpeta railway station, around 400 km from Silchar, NDTV reported. The police reported that he appeared unwell and disoriented. He is now being escorted home to receive medical attention and family support. The circumstances of how he travelled that far remain unclear, and questions about his mental state and safety during transit are being raised. IndiGo Slap-Gate: Hussain Ahmed Majumdar, Slapped by Fellow Flyer During Mid-Air Panic Attack on Mumbai-Kolkata Flight 6E138, Goes Missing, Claims Family.

In response to the incident, IndiGo has issued a statement condemning the onboard assault and has imposed a flying ban on Rahman. “The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our foremost priority,” the airline said. “To discourage such unruly behaviour, the individual has been suspended from flying on IndiGo flights in accordance with regulatory provisions.”

