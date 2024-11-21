New Delhi, November 21: Chrome is a web browser developed by Google. The Chrome web browser gives regular updates with tools and features to make it faster and easier to use. The Google Chrome browser was released in 2008. The browser is used by millions of people worldwide. However, it has come under scrutiny by US regulators now.

But why does the US want the breakup of Google and Chrome? Does it want to break the company's search monopoly? There are a few reasons why US regulators seek to break up Google and force the to sale the Chrome browser. Google Monopoly Lawsuit: US Department of Justice To Push Tech Giant To Sell Off Google Chrome Web Browser To Break Search Dominance.

Google’s Monopoly and Its Impact on Competition

To ensure fair competition, regulators in many countries monitor how companies use technology to prevent monopoly practices. The oversight is important to maintain a level of fair competition between companies. Google has become the leading search engine. As per multiple reports, It uses a strategy that involves exclusive distribution agreements, often referred to as default distribution. Reports suggest that Google has used its dominant position in two key areas, which include general search services and text ads related to search.

Why Does US Want To Breakup Google and Chrome?

The US regulators are reportedly concerned that Google's dominance in the search market, provided by Chrome limits competition and innovation. They argue that such a monopoly could harm users by limiting their choices. US regulators are asking a federal judge to split up Google to stop the company from stifling competition with its search engine.

According to a report of Associated Press, a 23-page document has been filed by the US Department of Justice regarding Google Chrome's punishment. The proposal includes significant penalties, such as selling off Google’s popular Chrome web browser. Additionally, it aims to impose rules that would prevent Android devices from giving preference to Google’s own search engine over others. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Case: Competition Commission Slaps INR 213 Crore Penalty on Meta for Misusing WhatsApp Data.

Lawyers from the Justice Department have reportedly stated in their filing that selling Chrome would effectively end Google’s control over search access point. It would give rival search engines a chance to reach users through the browser. However, the regulators did not go as far as to ask Google to sell its Android operating system.

