New Delhi, July 27: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is reportedly under scrutiny over its hiring process, following concerns raised by a section of tech professionals. It is said that a group of experienced candidates has written to the government, pointing out delays in their onboarding. Reports suggest that the matter has now drawn the attention of the Labour Ministry, which is looking into the complaints shared by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES).

As per reports, over 600 experienced tech workers have allegedly been waiting for months to join despite holding valid offer letters from TCS. A complaint was reportedly filed by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), urging the Labour Ministry to intervene. The Ministry has now reportedly asked TCS to attend a meeting with the Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) in New Delhi. Additionally, TCS has responded, stating that every selected candidate will be onboarded, although no timeline has been confirmed yet. TCS Faces Backlash Over Onboarding Delays: Techies Write to Government Alleging ‘Indefinite Postpone’ on 600 Lateral Hires, Company Responds.

What’s Behind the Delay in TCS Onboarding That Prompted NITES To Approach the Labour Ministry?

As per a report of The Economic Times, the NITES is said to have written to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on July 22, raising concerns over delays in onboarding by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The letter reportedly stated that several professionals, who already had official offer letters from TCS, were left in uncertainty after the company "indefinitely postponed" their joining dates. NITES also requested the Ministry to ask TCS for a clear and time-bound onboarding plan for the affected individuals. Multiple reports suggest that TCS has not provided official communication, revised schedule, or assurance.

TCS Response to NITES

TCS clarified that it remains "committed" to onboard all candidates who have received offer letters, whether it is for freshers or experienced candidates. "Everyone who has received an offer from TCS, will be onboarded," the company reportedly stated. TCS added that joining timelines are aligned with business requirements and may be adjusted accordingly. TCS also mentioned that it maintains regular communication with all candidates and looks forward to welcoming them soon. TCS Responds After NITES' Complaint to Government Over Delaying Hiring of 600 Experienced Professionals, Clarifies Those Having Offer Letter Will Be Onboarded.

What Are NITES Demands?

As per reports, NITES urged the Labour Ministry to step in and ask TCS to provide a clear timeline for onboarding the impacted experienced professionals. The NITES also suggested that TCS consider offering compensation for the delay and look into assigning these candidates to other suitable roles within the company. As per a report of Business Standard, the Ministry has scheduled a meeting on August 1, addressing the chairman and managing director of TCS to discuss the delay in onboarding more than 600 experienced professionals.

