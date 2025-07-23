New Delhi, July 23: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is reportedly facing criticism from a section of tech professionals over its hiring practices. As per reports, a group of Techies has written to the government, raising concerns about alleged delay in onboarding. The development comes after the IT major found itself in the attention over an internal policy issue.

As per reports, several of these tech professionals, with work experience between two to eighteen years, are said to have left their earlier jobs and made personal as well as financial commitments based on the joining dates they were allegedly assured. As per a report of Economic Times, technology professionals has written to the government over TCS for allegedly delaying the onboarding process of around 600 experienced lateral hires. TCS 35-Day Bench Policy Deadline Ends, Sparks Uncertainty and Anxiety Among Employees Over Job Security, Project Allocations and Possible Layoffs.

TCS Faces Backlash Over Delayed Onboarding, NITES Raises Concerns With Labour Ministry

The situation allegedly occurred a few days after legal complaints were filed by some of the affected TCS employees. As per reports, several TCS employees are said to have raised concerns over the company’s revised bench policy, which reportedly limits to a period to 35 days annually without being deployed in a project.

As per a copy of the letter accessed by The Economic Times, the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), an organisation focused on employee welfare, reportedly wrote to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on July 22. In the letter, NITES reportedly informed that candidates who had received formal job offers from TCS were left stranded after the company "indefinitely postponed" their joining dates.

Harpreet Singh Saluja, president of NITES and an advocate at the Bombay High Court, reportedly said, "Every day, we receive desperate calls and emails from professionals who feel abandoned and deceived." The letter mentioned that candidates from cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi were reportedly affected. In the letter, NITES reportedly urged the Labour Ministry to instruct TCS to give a clear, time-bound commitment for onboarding the affected candidates. Infosys Q1 FY26 Results To Be Announced on July 23, Press Meet and Earnings Call Scheduled; Check Details.

TCS Assures Onboarding of All Selected Candidates

In response, TCS stated that all candidates with offer letters will be onboarded, though joining dates may be adjusted based on business requirements. TCS said, "We remain in continuous touch with all candidates in these cases and look forward to them joining our company soon."

