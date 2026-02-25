Sydney, February 25: WiseTech Global has announced plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 2,000 positions, representing nearly 30 per cent of its total staff. The Sydney-based freight software provider confirmed on Tuesday that the layoffs are part of an extensive structural revamp driven by artificial intelligence. This move marks the largest job reduction in Australia directly attributed to the adoption of AI technology to date.

Chief Executive Zubin Appoo described the transition as a critical "inflection point" for the company, which has operated for over three decades. The cuts will impact WiseTech’s 7,000-strong global workforce, with some departments, such as customer service, expected to see staff numbers reduced by half. The company aims to leverage AI to increase productivity while significantly lowering its overall cost base. Livspace Layoffs: AI Push Triggers 1,000 Job Cuts as Bengaluru Startup Shifts to AI Native Model.

WiseTech Global Layoffs

During a conference call with analysts, Mr Appoo stated that the traditional methods of software development are undergoing a permanent transformation. He declared that the era of manually writing code as the primary engineering task is coming to an end. By integrating AI into its core operations, WiseTech intends to automate complex programming tasks that previously required extensive human intervention.

This strategy is designed to reshape the economics of the company's software development. Management believes that AI will unlock levels of efficiency that were previously unattainable, allowing the firm to deliver products in less time with fewer personnel. The announcement positions WiseTech alongside other Australian institutions, such as the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, that are increasingly replacing human roles with automated systems.

WiseTech Global Market Response and Financial Context

The stock market reacted positively to the news, with WiseTech shares increasing by as much as 11 per cent in early Sydney trading on February 25. Prior to this rebound, the company’s stock had faced a difficult period, declining by 37 per cent in 2026. This slump was largely driven by investor concerns that emerging AI technologies might eventually render WiseTech’s existing freight-logistics software redundant.

By aggressively adopting AI, the company appears to be attempting to stay ahead of the technological curve and reassure shareholders of its long-term viability. The shift reflects a broader trend across the global software industry, where companies are under pressure to integrate generative AI to maintain a competitive edge and improve profit margins. Tech Layoffs 2026: Amazon, Meta, TCS, Pinterest and Others Reduce Workforce by Laying Off Thousands of Employees in January.

Impact on Global Logistics Software

WiseTech is a dominant player in the logistics software market, with its CargoWise platform used by many of the world's largest freight forwarders. The decision to downsize suggests that even established market leaders are not immune to the disruptive effects of automation. The company has not yet provided a specific timeline for when the redundancies will be completed or which regional offices will be most affected.

