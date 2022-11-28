New Delhi, November 28 : Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has officially revealed that the company will launch the highly speculated Xiaomi 13 series on 1st December, 2022 in its home market. 5G Phones: Want To Buy 5G Smartphone? Check This List of 10 Most Affordable 5G-Compitible Mobile Phones Before Ordering.

Xiaomi new flagship lineup will consist of three smartphone models. The device’s front design has also been leaked online offering a look at what to exactly expect design-wise from this new13 series. Other details have been doing the rounds in the web world as well which are based on reports.

Xiaomi 13 Series – Design, Specs & Features

The flagship line-up will comprise of the vanilla Xiaomi 13, the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Ultra model.

The latest Xiaomi 13 series would get powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Xiaomi has already confirmed the introduction of its new-gen MIUI 14 skin to top it over the Android 13 OS.

The MIUI 14 is expected to offer some new security and privacy features alongside some added features and design changes. It will come along with Android 13’s features such as enhanced Material You theme, per-app language, etc.

Going by the teaser images, the Xiaomi 13 confirms the speculated flat-edge design as well as Leica cameras.

Xiaomi 13 series will also flaunt customizable, stunning OLED screen with a 120Hz 2K refresh rate along with a 1.61mm ultra-narrow bezel to offer immersive media viewing experience.

As per reports, there could be a 1-inch main camera sensor and it could be from the Sony IMX8 series alongside several Leica-based filters and tweaks.

There would be 120W fast charging support. The company has also confirmed the announcement of the new Xiaomi Buds 4 TWS earbuds at the 13 series launch event.

The 13 Pro and 13 Ultra models are expected to boast of more premium displays with a bezel-less, smooth curved design and more powerful camera setups that can boast to be one of the best in industry. Qualcomm Unveils World’s First Purpose-Built Snapdragon AR2 Platform To Power Headworn Devices.

Xiaomi 13 Series Leaked Design :

The new flagship Xiaomi 13 series is expected to be very impressive with all the known specs so far. All other important details alongside the prices will be revealed only during the official launch that is soon enough, and seems to be worth waiting for.

