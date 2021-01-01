Xiaomi Mi 11 handset was launched in the home country on December 28, 2020. A report suggests that Xiaomi sold 3,50,000 units of Mi 11 today during the first five minutes of the sale. The report also revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 11 omnichannel sales increased by CNY 1.5 billion (approximately Rs 1,677 crores) in those 5 minutes. Xiaomi's Mi 11 is the latest flagship phone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Another report has unveiled that Xiaomi sold 8,54,000 units of Mi 11 within the first seven hours of the sale. Xiaomi Mi 11 With Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications Here.

Xiaomi Mi 11 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi China)

In terms of specifications, Mi 11 features a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the device flaunts a triple rear camera module comprising of a 108MP main camera with OIS feature, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. For clicking selfies and attending video calls, the phone gets a 20MP shooter.

Xiaomi Mi 11 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi China)

The handset runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12 operating system. The handset is available in three variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. The smartphone comes in six shades - Khaki, Smoke Purple, Special, Black, White and Blue. The device is fuelled by a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired TurboCharge, 50W wireless flash and 10W wireless reverse charging support. Coming to the pricing, Xiaomi Mi 11 is priced at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 45,000) for the 8GB & 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants cost CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs 48,300) and CNY 4,699 (approximately Rs 52,500) respectively.

