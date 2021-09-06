Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant will host a global launch event on September 15, 2021. The company released teasers of the same on its official global Twitter account. The launch event will commence at 8 pm GMT. As per the first teaser, it seems that the company will launch the Mi 11T Series. Another teaser suggests that Xiaomi will also introduce a Hypercharging technology. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Prices Hiked Again in India.

Xiaomi has not yet revealed the name of the models and details of the Hypercharging technology. As per a report, Mi 11T Series will come in two variants - Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro.

This September, we are bringing the spotlight back, this time to a series of flagship devices and more! 2021.9.15｜20:00 GMT+8#XiaomiProductLaunch pic.twitter.com/pf0IyiH7ZK — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 5, 2021

The Pro model is expected to come with a 120W HyperCharge facility. Moreover, the top-end model of the Mi 11T Series is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is likely to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery.

[#XiaomiHyperNews Today⚡️] Hit the #XiaomiHyperNews button and retweet to unveil TOP SECRET info about the #XiaomiProductLaunch on September 15th. — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 5, 2021

On the other hand, the Mi 11T phone is rumoured to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, a 120Hz display and a 64MP primary shooter. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release several teasers before its official launch.

