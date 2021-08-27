Xiaomi India had increased the price of the Redmi Note 10 smartphone earlier this month by Rs 500. Prices of the 4GB and 6GB variants jumped to Rs 13,499 and Rs 15,499, respectively. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand has again hiked the rate of the smartphone by Rs 500. The base variant of the Redmi Note 10 is only affected by this price revision. It's worth noting that this is the fifth price increase on the Redmi Note 10. Mi 10 8GB + 256GB Variant Gets Massive Discount of Rs 10,000 via Amazon India.

With the latest price revision, the Redmi Note 10 4GB + 64GB model now costs Rs 13,999. The new price is listed on Xiaomi India official website and Amazon India. Do note, the price of the 6GB RAM model remains untouched.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 10 sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It runs on Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12.5 on top.

For photography, the Redmi Note 10 comes equipped with a quad-camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor, which comes accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth. The front camera is a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

