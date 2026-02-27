Did Ellen DeGeneres Eat Her First Girlfriend Anne Heche? Fact Check on Bizarre Cannibalism 'Epstein Files' Claim

A series of baseless allegations against former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has gone viral online, including a shocking claim that she was involved in the "consumption" of her late former partner, actress Anne Heche. The rumour, which has been widely circulated on social media platforms, originated from a website known for publishing fabricated news stories and has been debunked by independent fact-checkers. Laura Dern Reflects on Ellen DeGeneres’ Coming-Out Episode: Bomb Threats, Career Stalls and the ‘Privilege’ of a Television Landmark.

Did Ellen DeGeneres Eat Her Partner Anne Heche?

The specific claim that DeGeneres "ate" Anne Heche surfaced following the release of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The rumour was popularised by the website The People’s Voice, which published an article alleging that DeGeneres was involved in ritualistic cannibalism involving her former partner.

There is no evidence to support this claim. Anne Heche died in August 2022 following a high-speed car accident in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner officially ruled her death an accident, citing inhalation and thermal injuries as the cause.

Is Ellen DeGeneres a Cannibal?

According to medical records and public reports from the time, Heche was declared brain-dead but remained on life support for several days to allow for organ donation through the OneLegacy Foundation. There is no record of DeGeneres, from whom Heche had been estranged for two decades having any involvement in the medical process or the handling of Heche's remains.

The fact-checking organisation Snopes and other outlets like PolitiFact have investigated these claims and labelled them as "False."

The origin of the "cannibalism" narrative appears to be a misinterpretation or deliberate fabrication centred around the "Epstein Files." While conspiracy theorists claimed the documents exposed DeGeneres, a search of the actual unsealed court records reveals no mention of her participating in criminal activities, let alone cannibalism.y.

‘Most Prolific Cannibal’ Allegations

The rumours regarding Heche are part of a broader, unsubstantiated campaign labelling DeGeneres as Hollywood's "most prolific cannibal." These posts often use sensationalist headlines to drive engagement, claiming that hidden kitchens and secret documents prove the TV host engaged in "sociopathic" behaviour.

Investigation into these claims shows they are entirely recycled from older conspiracy theories that frequently target high-profile celebrities with themes of ritual abuse. No law enforcement agency or legitimate journalistic entity has ever produced evidence to substantiate these accusations.

Conclusion

The claim that Ellen DeGeneres "ate" Anne Heche is false. It is a fabricated story originating from a source known for misinformation and relies on AI-generated content to gain traction. Epstein Files PDF: How To Download, Direct Link.

Anne Heche’s death was a documented accidental tragedy resulting from a car crash, and the "Epstein Files" contain no information linking DeGeneres to the crimes described in the viral posts.

Claim : Viral social media reports allege that Ellen DeGeneres engaged in cannibalism involving her late former partner, Anne Heche Conclusion : False. This is a baseless conspiracy theory that contradicts the medical reports of Anne Heche's accidental death Full of Trash Clean

