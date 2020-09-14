Seattle, September 14: Amazon, one of the leading online retail companies in the world, announced on Monday that it would be providing "100,000 new jobs" in the United States and Canada. In both the countries, the Jeff Bezos-led behemoth is planning to launch 100 new facilities in the near future. Online, E-learning Jobs Witness Four-Fold Jump Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Naukri.com.

The new jobs that the company will offer include part-time and full-time employment options. The employment opportunities would be created in the operations network, with likely preference expected for candidates with experience in supply chain sector.

"Amazon will be hiring for 100,000 new, regular full- and part-time jobs in our operations network as we expand our footprint to better serve customers in communities where they live," the e-commerce giant said in a statement.

Amazon to Provide Massive Employment

#BREAKING Amazon says will hire 100,000 new people across US, Canada pic.twitter.com/eDqs0z3Z8P — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 14, 2020

The announcement comes amdi a critically high rate of unemployment in the United States. In April this year, the rate had peaked to 14.7 percent due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. The number was worst since the Great Depression of 1929-30.

The condition has comparatively improved in the last five months. As more sectors of the American economy is opening up, employment is regaining momentum.

Despite millions of jobs being restored, the rate of unemployment continues to remain 8.4 percent - considered as highest in the last four decades. According to President Donald Trump, the job losses due to coronavirus would be completely recovered in the next few months.

