New Delhi, December 22: Antarctica, only content which has been so far free from coronavirus (COVID-19), has reported first cases. According to a BBC report, 36 members of the Chilean army posted Bernardo O'Higgins research station on the Antarctic Peninsula have tested positive for coronavirus. The infected persons include 26 military personnel and 10 maintenance workers. All of them have been evacuated to Chile. Antarctica’s ‘Doomsday’ Glacier Is Melting Rapidly, Scientists Warn About Thwaites Glacier Losing Ice and Threatening Catastrophic Sea-Level Rise.

The 36 were found to be infected after three persons on a ship which had taken supplies and personnel to the research station tested positive for COVID-19. The BBC report said the ship, Sargento Aldea, reached the research station on November 27 and sailed back to Chile on December 10. Three of its crew tested positive upon their return to the Chilean naval base in Talcahuano. Antarctica Day 2020: Interesting Facts About Antarctica That Will Blow Your Mind Away.

According to Chile's navy, others who had embarked on the trip to the Antarctic have tested negative. It means the three contracted coronavirus from people stationed at Bernardo O'Higgins research centre. The news means that COVID-19 cases have now been recorded on all seven continents.

Chile is the sixth worst-hit country by the pandemic in Latin America. It has recorded more than 5,85,000 confirmed coronavirus cases so far. The Bernardo O'Higgins research station is one of four permanent bases which Chile has in the Antarctic.

