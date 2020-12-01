Antarctica Day is celebrated on December 1, to mark the anniversary of the signing of the Antarctic Treaty. Antarctica Day is an extremely crucial celebration that is utilised by climate activists and experts to raise awareness on the need to maintain ecological balance and tackle the issue of climate change with utmost care. The Antarctic Treaty was signed by 12 nations so that the continent would be a place only to be used for peace and science. There are various unique and fun facts about this continent that continue to surprise people. To celebrate Antarctica Day 2020, people are sure to share Fun facts about Antarctica, Happy Antarctica Day messages, unique images of Antarctica, Antarctica Day Whatsapp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

The celebration of Antarctica Day is focused on commemorating the science that stems from the continued study in Antarctica as well as maintenance of peace in the continent. As we celebrate Antarctica Day 2020 here are some fun facts about Antarctica that you need to know.

While there are thousands of scientists and support staff who periodically stay in Antarctica, it is the only continent that does not have a native population. Antarctica is said to be the windiest place on earth with the wind power getting up to 200 miles per hour, according to the reports that scientists and researchers have recorded. According to scientists, if the West Antarctic Ice Sheet melted, the global sea levels would rise by about 16 feet, which could be catastrophic for various low lying places. A freshwater lake, the size of Lake Ontario, is buried under 4 kilometres of frozen water, called Lake Vostok can be found in this region. The world's largest marine protected area, 598,000 square miles in the Ross Sea, is designated off the coast of Antarctica. It is often referred to as the Last Ocean, as it still remains largely untouched by humans.

We hope that these fun facts add to your celebration of Antarctica Day. The study and continued peaceful protection of Antarctica are crucial to managing the rising change in the climate. Here's hoping that we get closer to tackling these issues this year. Happy Antarctica Day 2020!

