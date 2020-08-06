Beirut, August 6: A diplomat from Germany was killed in blasts that rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass said on Thursday. In a statement, Heiko Mass said the diplomat who was working at the German embassy in Lebanon died at her apartment. The death toll from the deadly explosions has increased to 135.

"Our worst fear was confirmed. A member of our embassy in Beirut was killed in her home in the aftermath of the explosion," Mass said. "I would like to thank everyone who, like our late colleague, takes great personal risks every day in the service of our country," he added. A series of blasts rocked the Beirut port on Tuesday, leaving scores dead and around 4000 wounded, and shaking buildings all over the city.

German Diplomat Among Dead in Beirut Blast, Says Foreign Minister Heiko Mass:

Ich habe den Angehörigen und der Belegschaft der Botschaft mein Beileid ausgesprochen, auch im Namen der KollegInnen und der Bundesregierung. Allen, die wie unsere verstorbene Kollegin jeden Tag im Dienst für unser Land große persönliche Risiken eingehen, gilt mein Dank. (2/2) — Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) August 6, 2020

Earlier today, Maas told the German tabloid Bild that he had spoken with Lebnonese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe to enquire, "How Germany can help quickly and without red tape." "The images of Beirut struck our hearts," Mass had said. A number of German governmental agencies are preparing to send officials to Lebanon in order to help with recovery efforts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2020 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).