Boston, December 30: A Boston woman is facing one count of arson after she was accused of starting a fire in the Dorchester triple-decker where she lives. The fire sent one person to a hospital with smoke inhalation. The accused woman, Nikea Rivera, was arrested and she told police that she did so because “that house is haunted.”

The 45-year-old Rivera further said to police that “the devil made me do it, there are ghosts in my house." Rivera reportedly told a witness, "I’m sorry, I had to do it," while walking away from the house, reported the Dailystar.

Investigators said Rivera allegedly started the blaze on the first floor of the 74 Mora St. home. The two-alarm fire quickly spread through the three floors of the wood-frame home to the roof. Two residents who live on the second floor of the house had to be rescued on ground ladders as a result of the fire. One of those people was transported to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The District attorney said that fortunately Rivera's actions did not lead to any loss of life and she needs to be mentally evaluated.

A judge has ordered Rivera to undergo a mental health evaluation at the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital Her next court date is in January.

