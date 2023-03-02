Britain, 02 March: While the fear of the spread of Covid-19 had gripped the UK, a former health minister, Lord Bethell, had suggested all domestic cats in Britain to be killed. He said that the point was raised during the pandemic in 2020 but very little information was there.

“What we shouldn’t forget is how little we understood about this disease,” he told Channel 4 News. “There was a moment we were very unclear about whether domestic pets could transmit the disease.

“In fact, there was an idea at one moment that we might have to ask the public to exterminate all the cats in Britain. Can you imagine what would have happened if we had wanted to do that?

"And yet, for a moment there was a bit of evidence around that so that had to be investigated and closed down."

Lord Bethell worked as a deputy in the Department of Health and Social under Matt Hancock from 2020 to 2021. He came out and spoke about it publicly only when the chats between Lord Bethell and Mat Hancock was leaked.

Hancock has been blamed to have rejected an advice on care home testing. He said, "It is flat wrong" because he was told "not currently possible" to carry these tests.

His spokesperson said that his interview with media was conducted to "spun to fit an anti-lockdown agenda".

England's chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty informed the then health secretary in April 2020 that testing should be conducted at all levels for people "going into care homes".

However, the reports from April 14, 2020 have thrown light on Hancock rejecting guidance, telling people to go for testing only for those coming from hospitals and not the community.

