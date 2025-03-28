Ohio, March 28: In a shocking incident, a patient died of rabies after receiving an infected organ at the University of Toledo Medical Center in Ohio. The patient, a resident of Michigan, received the organ in December 2024 and succumbed to the infection in January 2025. Health officials later confirmed that the rabies virus was transmitted through the transplanted organ. The case, investigated by the CDC and state health departments, marks Michigan’s first human rabies death since 2009.

As per a report by the Associated Press, the patient who underwent the transplant at the University of Toledo Medical Center in Ohio was initially in good health following the procedure. However, the patient developed symptoms consistent with rabies, which include fever, difficulty swallowing, and confusion. A subsequent investigation by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Ohio Department of Health confirmed the presence of the virus linked to the organ transplant. US Shocker: Former Middle School Principal Allegedly Raped Student for 4 Years in Delaware, Arrested.

The donor, who was not from Michigan or Ohio, remains anonymous, and the specific organ involved has not been disclosed. Rabies, a viral disease typically transmitted through the saliva of infected animals, is rare in the US. However, this case highlights the potential, though extremely rare, risk of organ transplants. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), less than 10 rabies-related deaths occur in the U.S. annually, and rabies transmission via organ transplants is even rarer. US Shocker: 3 Teenage Sisters Allegedly Attack Mother With Knives and Brick After She Turns Off Wi-Fi at Home in Texas, Arrested.

Health officials have stressed that the risk of rabies transmission through organ donation remains minimal due to thorough screening procedures. After the diagnosis, health officials quickly initiated preventive measures for anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient, including healthcare workers. Post-exposure prophylaxis was administered where necessary. Despite the tragic outcome, MDHHS reassured the public that there is no further risk to the general population.

