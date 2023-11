Ottawa, November 27: Three people were killed and two critically injured after a shooting in Winnipeg, the capital city of Manitoba in central Canada, local police said. Winnipeg police arrived at the scene on Sunday and found five victims "with injuries consistent with being shot", Xinhua news agency quoted the local police as saying in a statement.

An adult male and female were pronounced dead at the scene, it said, adding that three of the victims were taken to a hospital, and one of those victims later died while the other two remained in critical condition. Firing Outside Gippy Grewal Residence: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Takes Responsibility for Gunshots Fired Outside Punjabi Singer's House in Canada.

No arrests have been made, the statement said, and the homicide unit continues to investigate. The victims' identities are still being confirmed and further details will be shared as the investigation evolves, it added. New York Shooting: Three Palestinian Students Shot Near Vermont University Campus.

Winnipeg Police’s 2022 Annual Statistical Report, released in May, showed violent crime rates in Manitoba’s capital last year reached the highest levels since 2009, including a record number of homicides – 53.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2023 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).