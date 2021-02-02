London, February 2: Captain Sir Tom Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran and UK's lockdown hero, died on Tuesday, February 2, his family announced. Moore had been admitted to a hospital with COVID-19, his daughter had informed on Sunday. Moore had captivated the British public in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts.

The Queen and members of The Royal Family condoled the death of the veteran. A tweet by the official handle of The Royal Palace stated that The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore. "Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them", the tweet read. Coronavirus in United Kingdom: COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 100,000-Mark in UK.

Here's the tweet by Official Account of Captain Tom Moore:

Check Tweet by the The Royal Family:

The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore. Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them. pic.twitter.com/nl1krvoUlW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 2, 2021

Check Tweet Condoling Death of The Veteran:

We're deeply saddened to learn of the passing of @captaintommoore. We were honoured to welcome Captain Sir Tom as the leader of our #Lionhearts last year and know that what he achieved will continue to inspire so many. All of our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/0MHiXvj4Ip — England (@England) February 2, 2021

Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore revealed in a statement posted on Twitter that her father, widely known as Captain Tom, has been admitted to Bedford Hospital because he needed “additional help” with his breathing. She had said that over the past few weeks her father had been treated for pneumonia and that he had tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

