New York, March 16: In a heart-wrenching incident, an 11-year-old boy was fatally stabbed while courageously attempting to defend his pregnant mother from an assailant in Edgewater, Illinois, in the US. The attacker, identified as a 37-year-old ex-convict, had been released on parole just one day prior from Stateville Correctional Center and was the ex-boyfriend of the woman.

According to the New York Post, the accused was identified as Crosetti Brand. Brand is accused of stabbing the boy, Jayden Perkins, in the chest and the 33-year-old woman. The Chicago Police Department re-arrested him. He was serving a 16-year sentence for home invasion and aggravated assault in prison. US: 12-Year-Old Boy Gunned Down in ‘Targeted Attack’ as Sisters Slept Nearby in Family Apartment in Texas, Investigation Underway.

Teenager Dies Protecting Mother in Domestic Attack

The young victim, identified as Jayden Perkins, intervened as his mother was being assaulted, suffering fatal injuries in the process. His mother, who is pregnant, was critically wounded but is expected to recover, along with her unborn child. Authorities have confirmed that the mother and her unborn child are expected to recover. The incident unfolded as the family was preparing for their morning routine.

The suspect, who had a history of violence and was under a lifetime restraining order, was quickly recaptured by the Chicago Police Department. He now faces a slew of charges, including attempted murder and home invasion, as the community grapples with the ramifications of his actions. US: Man Accused of Killing His Five-Year-Old Daughter Told Friend 'He Hated Her to His Core' as She Reminded Him of His Ex-Wife in New Hampshire.

The community mourned the death of the young boy, remembered for his academic excellence and involvement in sports and the arts, with a vigil held in his honour. The case has reignited discussions on domestic violence and the protection of victims.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2024 09:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).