Hong Kong, July 8: China on Wednesday opened a new office for its security agents to operate openly in Hong Kong for the first time under a tough new law, after transforming a hotel into the force's headquarters. According to an AFP news update, The Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was inaugurated on Wednesday morning.

Hong Kong leader says the opening of China security office is a 'historic moment'. The new base is the Metropark Hotel, a skyscraper overlooking Hong Kong's Victoria Park, a location that has hosted protests for years, including an annual vigil each June marking Beijing's Tiananmen incident. China's National Security Law in Hong Kong: What Has Changed And Why The Legislation Has Led to More Protests?

China Opens New Hong Kong Security Agency Headquarters, Watch Video:

VIDEO: China opens new Hong Kong security agency headquarters. China opens a new office for its security agents to operate openly in Hong Kong for the first time under a tough new law, transforming a hotel into the force's headquarters pic.twitter.com/1pnH3aAViQ — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 8, 2020

China imposed a new security law on Hong Kong last week targeting acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion.

