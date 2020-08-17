Moscow, August 17: Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 11 announced that the country had developed the world's first COVID-19 vaccine - Sputnik V- that "forms stable cell and antibody immunity". However, a survey claimed that More than half of Russian doctors do not trust Sputnik-V. More than 3,000 healthcare professionals participated in the survey.

The online survey was obtained by RBC News website on Friday. Around 52 percent of doctors surveyed by the Doctor’s Handbook app said that they would not take the new vaccine. According to the RBC, only 24.5 percent of healthcare workers agreed to get vaccinated. Russia Announces World's 1st COVID-19 Vaccine and Twitterati Cannot Keep Calm! Funny Memes, Jokes and Positive Tweets Celebrating the Good News Start Trending Online.

Of the 52 percent of doctors who showed their reluctance in taking the vaccine, 66 percent cited insufficient data, while 48 percent gave the reason that Sputnik-V was developed very fast.

While responding to the survey, Deputy Health Minister Oleg Salagay wrote on Telegram, “But one shouldn’t confuse trust with the official assessment of safety and efficiency. These results allow experts to conclude that the vaccine can be used.” Frontline healthcare workers and teachers in Russia will be the first to get vaccinated. World's First COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by Russia, President Vladimir Putin Claims His Daughter Given First Dose.

On Sunday, Russia began production of the first batch of vaccines against COVID-19. However, the third stage of Sputnik-V will be carried in parallel to its production. Reports claimed that Sputnik-V’s production is likely to begin in seven to ten days.

