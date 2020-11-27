Copenhagen, November 27: Denmark's Ministry of Health has confirmed it is working on a COVID-19 "vaccine passport". According to reports, a COVID-19 "vaccine passport" will be used by people as proof that they are vaccinated against coronavirus. It remains unclear if the Danish government will give privileges to COVID-19 "vaccine passport" holders.

Earlier this week, Chief Executive of Australia's largest airline Qantas Alan Joyce had said that once a coronavirus vaccine became widely available, it may require passengers to use it before they can travel abroad. Joyce had said that he was in touch with his counterparts at other airlines around the world about the possibility of a "vaccination passport" for overseas travellers.

What is the Vaccine Passport?

A country can decide to issue a particular passport to its citizens who are vaccinated against coronavirus once a vaccine is available. This idea is being discussed as a couple of developers are in their final stages of launching a vaccine against coronavirus. Such passports, touted as COVID-19 "vaccine passport", will be used by people wish to travel abroad as proof that they have received the shot. A "vaccine passport" can also be used as proof of vaccination to access events like concerts or certain types of business. Vaccine Tourism Set to Become A Thing in Future? Mumbai Travel Company Offers India-US COVID-19 Vaccine Packages.

Confederation of Danish Industry Welcomes Denmark's "Vaccine Passport" Move:

Speaking to Jyllands-Posten newspaper, Michael Svane of the Confederation of Danish Industry welcomed the Denmark government's move over COVID-19 "vaccine passport". "A passport like this could be used for all sorts of activities, including concerts, private parties and access to businesses where assurance is needed that Covid-19 won’t find its way into the business, causing it to suspend operations," Svane was quoted as saying.

Anders Beich, who heads the Danish Association of General Practitioners, also supported the concept of "vaccine passport", saying it will encourage people to get vaccinated. "This is not coercion, but a form of force, pressure or limitation, if you say to people that they lose out on privileges in society as individuals if they don’t comply with certain vaccination principles," he argued.

