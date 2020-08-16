Washington, August 16: US President Donald Trump has again pushed for schools to reopen despite the severe Covid-19 pandemic across the country, which currently accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world. "We got to open up our schools and open our businesses," Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday citing Trump as saying. "Children often have only mild symptoms, and medical complications are incredibly rare." Donald Trump 'Probably Not' to Join Vladimir Putin-Proposed Summit on Iran.

As of Sunday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the US stood at 5,359,748, while the deaths have increased to 169,463, according to the Johns Hopkins University On August 12, the US reported 1,499 Covid-19 deaths, the highest number single-day spike in the last three months. The grim milestones has however not stopped Trump from pushing for the reopening of schools and businesses, with the President warning that children would suffer if they do not resume in-person classes. Donald Trump Changes Stance, Says 'Can Delay Re-Opening of Schools in Hotspots' as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise in US.

Trump and his administration has been pressuring schools to reopen in the fall, threatening to withhold federal funding for the ones that do not comply. Reopening schools is seen a crucial step to restarting the country's economy for his re-election campaign. However, few Americans want to see their local schools re-open for in-person instruction as usual or even with minor adjustments considering the severe Covid-19 situation, said a new poll released on July 22.

Hasty school resumption has already caused Covid-19 outbreaks in the country. Louisiana has reported seven Covid-19 outbreaks, with data showing that 151 cases are connected to those college outbreaks, and 17 cases are being attributed to outbreaks at primary and secondary schools.

