Washington, July 24: Amid rising coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States, President Donald Trump has changed his position on reopening of schools. Donald Trump, who had been pitching for the reopening of schools in the US, on Friday said those in COVID-19 hotspots could remain closed longer. The US has the maximum number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the world. Donald Trump Wears Mask in Public for First Time During COVID-19 Pandemic.

"In cities or states that are current hotspots," Trump told reporters at the daily coronavirus briefing that he resumed earlier this week after a gap of three months, "districts may need to delay reopening (of schools) for a few weeks, and that’s possible." The US President had earlier said he would cut federal funds for schools that refused to reopen.

Trump also said he would cancel the Republican convention events in Jacksonville, Florida, in August, adding that it wasn't the right time due to the recent spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state. "I'll still do a convention speech in a different form, but we won't do a big crowded convention per se. It's just not the right time for that," he said.

Trump's announcement came as Florida is experiencing a surge in new coronavirus cases. Though the US is the worst-hit by the pandemic, Trump had been pushing for the return of normalcy, lifting of restriction and lockdown, reopening of businesses, schools and colleges.

