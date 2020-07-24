Washington, July 24: US President Donald Trump scrapped the Republican convention in Florida due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The convention activities were supposed to take place in Jacksonville in Florida.

At a media briefing on Thursday, Donald Trump was quoted saying, "I looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right. It's just not right," Trump said at the White House. "To have a big convention, it's not the right time. There's nothing more important in our country than keeping our people safe," Trump said.

Delegates to the convention will still meet in Charlotte, N.C., to hold small, formal business meetings as planned, but Donald Trump's keynote Jacksonville speech will not take place. Donald Trump Wears Mask in Public for First Time During COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to a CNN report, it was Trump, who moved the convention to Jacksonville after North Carolina's governor raised public health concerns about having massive gatherings in Charlotte.

Donald Trump Scraps Republican Convention in Florida:

Trump scraps Republican convention in Florida due to #coronavirushttps://t.co/upQ5l6CuHx 📸 Brendan Smialowski pic.twitter.com/KpGsDZgjhM — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 24, 2020

US recorded 76,570 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University reports, after the nation's total number of infections topped four million. The country, which is the world's hardest-hit, also registered a total of 1,225 more deaths.

