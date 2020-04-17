Donald Trump Shares 3-Phase Plan to Reopen US Economy After Coronavirus Lockdown

US President Donald Trump | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, April 17: President Donald Trump on Thursday gave governors a three-phase plan to reopen the US economy for helping it to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. He further laid out a phased and deliberate approach” to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases. Trump said, "We’re starting our life again. We’re starting rejuvenation of our economy again." Places with declining infections and strong testing would begin a three-phase gradual reopening of businesses and schools.

As part of phase one-the plan recommends maintaining strict social distancing for all people in public. Gatherings larger than 10 people are to be avoided and all nonessential travel to be discouraged. The statement from the White House further mentions that all vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place. Precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents. All non-essential travel to be minimised.

In phase two, non-essential travel could resume. People are encouraged to maximize social distancing and limit gatherings to no more than 50 people unless precautionary measures are taken. Schools and organise youth activities can reopen.

Phase three envisions a return to normalcy for most Americans, with a focus on identification and isolation of any new infections. Here the vulnerable individuals can rest,e public interactions, but should strictly follow social distancing. The low-risk populations should consider minimising time spent in crowded environments.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country stands at 677,570 and the death toll has increased to 34,617, according to Worldometers.