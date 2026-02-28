Dubai, February 28: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced the temporary and partial closure of the United Arab Emirates' airspace on Saturday, February 28. Described as an "exceptional precautionary measure," the decision follows a sharp escalation in regional military activity, including joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory missile launches. Authorities confirmed that the move is aimed at ensuring the absolute safety of civilian aircraft, passengers, and aircrews as the security situation in the Middle East rapidly evolves.

The closure has led to significant disruptions at major global transit hubs, including Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Zayed International Airport (AUH). Major carriers, including Emirates, flydubai, and Etihad Airways, have begun cancelling or rerouting flights to avoid affected corridors. Passengers across the region are reporting delays and diversions, with some aircraft forced to return to their points of origin as neighboring countries, including Kuwait and Qatar, also implemented similar restrictions.

Impact on Flight Schedules and Passengers

Travelers scheduled to fly in or out of the UAE over the next 24 to 48 hours have been urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Airlines have already confirmed cancellations for several regional services, particularly those heading toward Iran, Iraq, and Israel. International long-haul flights may also experience longer travel times as pilots navigate around closed air corridors.

In a statement, the GCAA noted that it is working in full coordination with national and international authorities to monitor the risks. While the closure is described as "partial," the knock-on effects are expected to be felt globally given the UAE's role as a critical link between Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Emirates Issues Update After UAE Airspace Closure

Regional airspace closures have caused disruption to several Emirates flights. Emirates urges customers to check https://t.co/Ucm3UswfVh and https://t.co/yehFUeWZQq for the latest updates. We are actively monitoring the situation, engaging with relevant authorities, and… pic.twitter.com/BRPntjBTAM — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) February 28, 2026

Airline Assistance and Safety Protocols

Airlines have assured passengers that those affected by cancellations will be provided with necessary assistance, including rebooking and accommodation where applicable. Travelers are advised to ensure their contact information is updated through their airline’s "Manage My Booking" systems to receive real-time notifications via SMS or email.

"The safety of our passengers and flight crews remains our top priority," a spokesperson for a major UAE carrier stated, echoing the GCAA’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety during these "exceptional circumstances."

