Kabul, May 10: The Taliban militant outfit has announced a three-day ceasefire with the Afghan government during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, a spokesman said on Monday.

"To provide a peaceful and secure atmosphere for our compatriots to celebrate this joyous Eid al-Fitr with a greater peace of mind, all Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate (name of the ousted Taliban regime) are instructed to halt all offensive operations against the enemy countrywide from the first till the third day of Eid," Xinhua news agency quoted Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid as saying on Twitter. Eid 2021 Date in Pakistan: No Chance of Moon Sighting on May 12, Eid a-Fitr Likely on May 14, Says PMD.

The first day of the Eid al-Fitr festival will probably fall on Thursday this year, depending on the sighting of the moon.

The Taliban spokesman also urged the insurgent fighters not to go to areas under the control of the Afghan troops during the ceasefire.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2021 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).