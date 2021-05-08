Islamabad, May 8: Hinting at possible date for Eid or Eid al-Fitr 2021 in Pakistan, country's meteorological department has said there is no chance of sighting new moon on May 12. The new moon is most likely to be sighted on May 13, hence, Eid will be celebrated on May 13, Pakistan Meteorological Department or PMD has said. The holy month of Ramzan started in Pakistan on April 14. Eid 2021 Date in Saudi Arabia: No Possibility of Moon Sighting on May 11, Eid al-Fitr Likely on May 13, Says Jeddah Astronomical Association Chief.

Under lunar calendar, a new month begins with sighting of a new moon on the 29th of the ongoing month. However, if the crescent is not sighted on 29th, the month lasts 30 days. Since Ramzan in Pakistan began on April 14, May 12 will mark the 29th of the fasting month. If the moon is sighted on May 12, Eid, celebrated on first day of Shawwal month, will fall on May 13. Eid 2021 Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

However, Eid will be celebrated on May 14 if the crescent remain invisible on May 12. In a statement, the PMD recently said "the new moon of Shawwal, 1442 AH will born on crossing conjunction point at 00-01 PST on 12 May, 2021 (Wednesday)". But, the crescent will not be visible on May 12, said the weather department.

It means Ramzan will complete 30 days and Eid in Pakistan will be celebrated on May 14. In India too, the month of Ramzan started on April 14. Therefore, Eid will be celebrated either on May 13 or May 14.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2021 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).